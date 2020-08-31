Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces 2021 Fun Card bonus, seasonal bier fest

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Monday offered new incentives to purchase a 2021 Fun Card and gave details about its upcoming seasonal bier fest event.

Officials said guests who purchase a 2021 Fun Card will receive free admission to the theme park for the rest of 2020.

The pass gives guests with reservations the opportunity to experience the attractions and select events with limited block-out dates.

One event included is Busch Gardens’ seasonal bier fest, which is set to begin Sept. 12.

Guests will get the opportunity to sip and savor seasonal brews at 16 bier fest cabins as well as try food dishes featuring fall flavors.

Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

Some food offerings include Sam Adams Octoberfest braised short ribs, New England IPA drunken shrimp tacos, loaded mac and cheese with creamy Budweiser cheese sauce, Bavarian pretzel sticks and Yuengling black and tan chocolate cupcakes.

Click here for the event’s food lineup and beers on tap.

Bier fest sampler lanyards, which include a five-sample punch card, will be available for $32.99.

These food offerings will also be available during the park’s separately ticketed night-time event, Howl-O-Scream, which is set to begin Sept. 25.

Busch Gardens will welcome back its Sesame Street kids’ weekends Oct. 3 and holiday Christmas town event on Nov. 23.

The theme park has put special health and safety protocols in place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All guests will undergo temperature screenings upon entry and are required to wear a facial covering, except while eating or drinking.

Click here for tickets and event information.