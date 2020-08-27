Festive fall fun coming to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said it’s set to roll out fall decorations and food offerings on Sept. 15.

Officials said for the first time ever, guests with theme park reservations can dress in Halloween costumes and celebrate the spooky season during normal operating hours. Costumes were previously only allowed in the park during the seasonal event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Disney had made the difficult decision back in June to cancel this year’s event due to the ongoing pandemic.

Running till Oct. 31, Main Street U.S.A. at Disney’s Magic Kingdom will glow with festive Mickey Mouse pumpkins on street lamp posts.

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31 will welcome autumn’s arrival on Main Street, U.S.A. with fall décor and other seasonal offerings. (Disney Parks Blog)

Guests will get the opportunity to enjoy attractions like the Haunted Mansion, see special Halloween-themed cavalcades with Mickey and his pals, try delicious mouth-watering foods and purchase spooktacular merchandise.

All guests are required to wear approved face coverings during their visit.

Disney posted on its blog the food offerings that will be available to guests at all four parks.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom:

Mickey cinnamon roll (Available at Main Street Bakery) – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with orange and white icing

Cinnamon donuts (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café) – Served in a hitchhiking ghost novelty container

Hades nachos (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café) – Black bean nacho chips with buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, salsa, and jalapeño

Constance’s for better or for worse wedding cake (Available at Liberty Square Market) – c itrus cake with raspberry bavarian cream, whipped cream flowers, and a chocolate axe

Pumpkin spiced waffle sundae (Available at Sleepy Hollow) –Pumpkin spice-flavored waffled topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sprinkles

Poor unfortunate souls float (Available at Storybook Treats) – Cream cheese soft-serve, black raspberry syrup, and coke

Pumpkin spice milkshake (Available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies) – Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, sprinkles, and a Mickey-shaped marshmallow straw

Pumpkin spice soft-serve sundae (Available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies) – Served as a sundae topped with whipped cream, caramel, and sprinkles

Mickey monster mash burger (Available at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café) – Burger with meunster cheese, potato barrels, bacon, and sriracha aïoli

Headless horseman rides again (Available at Sunshine Tree Terrace) – Strawberry DOLE® whip with fanta Strawberry and a Headless Horseman novelty straw

Not so poison apple cupcake (Available at Pinocchio Village House) – A spiced apple cupcake with pecan crunch buttercream themed after a poison apple

Orange and black sugar churros (Available at Various Churro Carts and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café)

Oogie Boogie dice novelty glow cubes (Available at various quick-service restaurants)

Jack Skellington sipper (Available at various quick-service restaurants and outdoor vending locations)

Oogie Boogie premium popcorn bucket (Available at various popcorn cart locations)

Mickey pumpkin premium popcorn bucket (Available at various popcorn cart locations)

Halloween base popcorn bucket (Available at various popcorn cart locations)

Hitchhiking ghost premium popcorn bucket (Available at Liberty Square popcorn cart)

Hitchhiking Ghost sipper (Available at various quick-service restaurants)

Madame Leota sipper (Available at Sleepy Hollow)

Epcot

Halloween Cupcake (Available on Halloween day at Sunshine Seasons) – Choice of vanilla or chocolate cupcake with buttercream and a Mickey pumpkin garnish

Nemo & Squirt’s noggin concoction (Available on Halloween day at Coral Reef Restaurant) – Chocolate brownie stuffed with a chocolate chip cookie topped with white chocolate-covered pretzels and a Mickey pumpkin garnish

Halloween sugar cookie (Available on Halloween day at Traveler’s Café and Garden Grill) – Sugar cookie topped with Halloween sprinkles

Liquid nitro cake pop (Available on Halloween day at Desserts & Champagne Marketplace in World Showplace) ) – Liquid nitro chocolate cake pop with Halloween sprinkles

Oogie Boogie premium popcorn bucket (Available Canada Popcorn Cart and Fife & Drum)

Green Cauldron premium popcorn bucket (Available at Eats at EPCOT Experience and Mission Space popcorn cart)

Halloween base popcorn bucket (Available at all EPCOT popcorn locations)

Tire pumpkin novelty straw (Available at Sunshine Seasons and Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue)

Animal Kingdom

Scar cupcake (Available at Creature Comforts, Flame Tree Barbecue, and Restaurantosaurus) – Red velvet cupcake with toasted marshmallow filling, chocolate marshmallow frosting, chocolate pebbles, white chocolate flames, and an edible icing image

Spooky apple punch specialty beverage (Non-Alcoholic) (Available at Flame Tree Barbecue and Isle of Java) – Sprite with monin apple syrup poured over ice, garnished with a rocky candy apple straw, a gummy worm, a novelty poison apple glow cube, and a sugar lime rim

Rotten apple punch specialty beverage (Alcoholic) (Available Flame Tree Barbecue) – Angry Orchard and Fireball cinnamon whisky over ice, garnished with a rocky candy apple straw, a novelty poison apple glow cube, and gummy worms

Tire pumpkin novelty straw (Available at Tamu Tamu, Trek Snacks, Restaurantosaurus, TriloBites, and outdoor vending ice cream carts)

Purple cauldron premium popcorn bucket (Available at Trek Snacks)

Halloween base popcorn bucket (Available at Trek Snacks)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Poison candied apple (Available at Trolley Car Café) – Apple and caramel mousse covered in red glaze with a crunchy candy base

Pumpkin cheesecake cannoli (Available at PizzeRizzo) – Pumpkin cheesecake mixed with a hazelnut praline crunch in a cannoli shell

Pumpkin tiramisu (Available at Rosie’s All-American Café) – Layers of cream mascarpone and spiced pumpkin cake

Box of bones chocolate éclair (Available at Backlot Express) – Chocolate éclair with dark chocolate mousse and white chocolate bones

