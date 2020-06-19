Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World will not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World will not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney posted online on Thursday.

Disney officials said with stage shows, parades, and fireworks they would not be able to host the events.

Disney World theme parks are set to open on July 11.

[RELATED: Walt Disney World receives green light to reopen in July]

The Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom will open on July 11 and EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will open on July 15.

The theme parks have been closed since the middle of March.

A decision on this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Candlelight processional has not been made at this time, according to Disney.

The Food and Wine Festival will begin on July 15 at EPCOT.