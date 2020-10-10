Maitland officer repeatedly cried, vomited during DUI arrest, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Maintland officer cried, threw up, screamed and laughed in what troopers called a series of mood swings as he was being arrested on a DUI charge Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a be on the lookout was issued around 11:30 p.m. for a red 2015 Audi that was driving below the speed limit on Interstate 4 in the Lake Mary area with its flashers on.

When the vehicle was located, troopers said they noticed the driver, off-duty Maitland Police Department officer Lucas Patrick Holiday, had an open bottle of Olde English malt liquor in the car and was showing signs of impairment.

[TRENDING: Teen arrested in shooting at upscale Orlando mall | Judge rips Fla. but denies voter registration extension | Am I immune if I’ve already had COVID-19?]

He said the Olde English was “just an older beer,” the report said.

Records show the trooper who initially pulled Holiday over called his supervisor when he realized that Holiday was an officer. By the time that supervisor arrived on scene, Holiday was fully reclined back in his seat and had fallen asleep or passed out, according to the affidavit.

Holiday, 26, said he had been in Sanford, although he couldn’t remember exactly where, and was on his way back home to Maitland, troopers said.

Records show a field sobriety test was attempted because Holiday smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes but Holiday was unable to complete the test because he kept falling over.

“I then explained that if he refused to do the exercises that I would have to base my decision whether or not to arrest him based on what Tpr. Garcia had observed and what I had observed and that his refusal would be used against him in court. He stated he completely absorb, absorbed, absorbed what you’re saying. I asked if he was refusing to continue on and he stated he didn’t want to refuse but it is what it is,” troopers wrote in the arrest report.

From there, Holiday was placed under arrest on a DUI charge and troopers began the 20-minute observation period so they could administer a blood alcohol test but they kept having to start the clock over each time Holiday would vomit, according to authorities.

Troopers said this is also when Holiday began having mood swings between the bouts of vomiting that involved him yelling profanities, crying, laughing loudly, hyperventilating and screaming.

After at least the sixth time Holiday vomited, troopers said they decided that they couldn’t keep starting over with the 20-minute observation period so they took him to a local hospital to have a blood test done.

The results of that test were not made available.

The Maitland Police Department said Holiday has been placed on administrative leave as a result of his DUI arrest. The incident is under review.