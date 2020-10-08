Mall at Millenia evacuated as Orlando police investigate shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they’re investigating a report of a shooting at Mall at Millenia Thursday evening.

The department tweeted at about 6:30 p.m. saying that the mall on Conroy Road was being evacuated and residents should avoid the area.

That tweet was followed up by another minutes later indicating that no one was injured and officers are in contact with several subjects. Authorities also said there is no threat to the public.

A photo provided by a News 6 viewer showed at least 10 patrol cars parked outside the shopping center.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.