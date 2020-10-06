FSU president, wife test positive for coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University President John Thrasher and his wife, First Lady Jean Thrasher, revealed Tuesday they have both tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the FSU, Thrasher learned of his positive result at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after taking a test earlier in the day. Jean Thrasher received her positive result late Monday night after an unrelated hospital and rehabilitation facility stay.

The couple are home isolating and feeling well, according to FSU. Thrasher said in a tweet he will continue to work from home.

I wanted to share with the FSU family that First Lady Jean Thrasher and I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m working from home as we both isolate. We are feeling well at this time and truly appreciate everyone’s support and well wishes!https://t.co/Lal10o6AmS — President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) October 6, 2020

Thrasher is regularly tested for the virus, according to the university, and tested negative on Friday before he attended Saturday’s FSU football game.

Contact tracing is underway, according to FSU officials. Some members of the president’s staff were tested Tuesday and received negative results.

University officials said COVID-19 cases tied to students and staff trended downward last week with a 2% positivity rate.