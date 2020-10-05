Report: Legendary FSU head coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Bobby Bowden, the legendary Florida State football coach, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Bowden, 90, told the newspaper Monday morning that he was diagnosed with the virus the day after being released from a local hospital last weekend.

The Democrat reported that Bowden said he feels fine and has not exhibited any symptoms, such as fever and breathing issues, associated with the illness.

Bowden said he’s the only person in his household who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bowden was recently hospitalized at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for a leg infection following the removal of skin cancer spots.

Florida State football tweeted that Bowden “will be in our thoughts and prayers.”