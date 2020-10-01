Man faces attempted murder charge in drug-related shooting, deputies say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A man fired multiple shots Monday after an argument over drugs led to gunfire, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Sidney Benton was in Marion County earlier that day with a woman who lives in the area when he got into a drug-related fight with another woman.

Benton and his female friend later drove to the victim’s home in Inverness and that woman demanded property that she believed the victim had, according to a news release.

The victim and a man at the home told the woman to leave and as she walked back toward the vehicle, Benton fired multiple shots then fled the scene with the woman, records show.

No one was injured.

Deputies said the vehicle involved in the shooting was later located at Benton’s home and he was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s also expected to face charges in connection with the altercation in Marion County.

“Illegal narcotics are a danger to our whole community. In this case, drug activity escalated to a firearm being discharged in a residential area, which could have had fatal consequences,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a news release. “Detective Laborda’s diligence and cooperation with our partners at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office removed a violent offender from the streets, making both our communities safer.”