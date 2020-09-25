Fentanyl, heroin seized during drug bust at Melbourne home, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A four-month operation led to the discovery of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and more at a Brevard County home, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at the home on Van Buren Street in North Melbourne.

All in all, police said they seized 14 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of heroin, 21.8 grams of fentanyl, two MDMA tablets, 2.1 grams of an unknown substance that is being tested and other drug paraphernalia.

Cornell Weaver, Brenda Sawyer and Kristina Lee are facing drug-related charges in connection with the investigation.