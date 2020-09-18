Volusia deputies bust unlicensed ‘contractors’ accused of ripping off residents after tornado

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – In an operation dubbed “Extreme Makeover: Fraud Edition,” Volusia County deputies busted multiple suspects accused of pretending to be contractors advertising for home repairs following a tornado last month that caused millions of dollars in damage, according to a news release.

On Wednesday and Thursday, deputies in Deltona and DeLand, where an EF-2 caused more than $7 million in damages last month, arrested eight unlicensed contractors, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

During the busts, which took place at one house in each city, undercover detectives worked with members of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on site to confirm each suspect was not licensed to perform the work offered to residents.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following suspects are facing felony charges due to the fact that a state of emergency was in effect for Hurricane Isaias:

DeLand house

Bobby Copley, 46, Port Orange, advertising as “Mr. Fix a Roof Leak,” roof repair and light switch installation; two counts.

Gregory Sizemore, 56, Deltona, advertising as “Mr. Handy Handyman Service,” bathroom remodel and light installation; two counts.

David Levison, 58, Orlando, advertising as “The Water Heater Man,” water heater installation and electrical installation; two counts. Also charged with violation of probation re: theft of state funds ($20,000-$100,000).

Aaron Ingram, 33, Daytona Beach, advertising as “GEOFLOW Air Conditioning and Heating,” air conditioner system replacement; one count.

Deltona house

Michael Lowe, 41, Orlando, advertising as “QM&M Electrical,” light installation; one count. Also has an active Georgia warrant for violation of probation re: theft.

Jose Roldan, 47, Deltona, advertising as “Roldan’s Handyman Service,” roof repair, water heater installation; two counts.

Frank Brito, 32, Deltona, water heater installation, plumbing work; one count.

Frank Brito, 68, Deltona, water heater installation, plumbing work; one count

Deputies said the two-day operation, which targeted unlicensed, uninsured individuals offering home improvement and repair services, was already set to happen before the tornado hit the area but Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the arrests should serve as a timely warning to any “con artists looking to take advantage of residents in need of home repairs.”