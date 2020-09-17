‘God, forgive me:’ Mom arrested after child found dead in Orange County hotel room

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was arrested on murder charges late Wednesday after her 6-year-old son was found dead earlier in the day in an extended-stay hotel room in Orange County, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Labreaunne Wilson, 26, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her son, Avion Borner.

According to the affidavit, video from Key Suites on Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue shows Wilson pulling her son across the street toward Lake Tyler. A short time later, Wilson is seen on video returning alone to Key Suites, officials said.

About 30 minutes later, deputies said, Wilson went back to the lake and returned to the hotel while carrying her limp, wet son across her shoulder.

According to authorities, witnesses said Wilson went back to the lake about 90 minutes later, removed her clothes and went into the water. Witnesses tried to coax her out of the water, but she kept saying, “God, forgive me," officials said.

Witnesses and Orange County Fire Rescue members pulled Wilson from the lake and began searching the water for her son, deputies said.

A Key Suites complex manager and the victim’s grandmother, who also lives at the hotel, found Avion in the bathtub of Wilson’s room, according to officials. There was water in the tub and the child was unresponsive, deputies said.

Avion was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His cause of death has not been released.

According to a paramedic, Wilson said, “I think I killed my child" while she was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, the affidavit stated. She made similar remarks to deputies, according to authorities.

Wilson was not physically injured and was taken to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and was later arrested and booked into jail, officials said.

A friend of Wilson’s told deputies that she had spoken to her earlier that day and everything seemed fine, but Wilson then hastily took Avion from the courtyard of the complex before leading him to the lake, the affidavit stated.

No other details have been released.