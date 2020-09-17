Orange deputies look into child death investigation after responding to near-drowning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a child death investigation after responding to a near-drowning on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 4:45 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 4855 South Orange Blossom Trail in reference to the near-drowning report.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s had been pulled out of Lake Tyler by civilians and was rushed to a local hospital.

She is expected to be OK, according to investigators.

Investigators said deputies at the scene were notified of another victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said a young boy was located in the woman’s apartment unresponsive.

Investigators said deputies provided medical aid until the child was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.