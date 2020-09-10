24 arrest warrants issued in Flagler County drug sweep

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said 24 warrants have been issued in a drug sweep.

The Sheriff’s Office said the warrants were issued after undercover investigations took place with drug dealers in Flagler County.

Investigators said 2020 has seen a 198% increase in recorded overdoses compared to the year prior.

Deputies said Narcan has been used 80 times by investigators in 2020 compared to 40 times the year prior.

The Sheriff’s Office said there have been 17 fatal overdoses in Flagler County in 2020, there were 14 fatal overdoses in the county in 2019.

Investigators said the number could be higher as the county’s fire department is also equipped with Narcan.

Deputies said 11 search warrants were conducted in the operation.

The following drugs were seized:

21 grams of Fentanyl

3 grams of heroin

120 grams of cocaine

36 grams of methamphetamine

7 pounds of cannabis and THC Oil

4.5 grams of other controlled substances

Investigators said four guns were seized and $19,294 in drug currency was seized while the search warrants were served.

Deputies said the approximate street value for the narcotics seized during the operation was $109,505.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 24 suspects have been previously arrested a combined total of 440 times.