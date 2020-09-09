Orlando Police give update on deadly shooting at credit union

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have released new details about a shooting that left a woman dead outside an Orlando credit union.

During a news conference on Wednesday, investigators said Sylvester Ofori, 35, was taken into custody late Tuesday and is accused of killing his wife, Barbara Tommey, 27.

According to detectives, the couple was in the process of filing for a divorce and had been estranged for about three months.

Police said Ofori is a pastor at Flood Gates of Heaven Ministries in Orlando.

He did have a pretty big online following" Lt. Frank Chisari said. “He speaks to his followers and called himself a prophet. His followers call him a prophet.”

The fatal shooting was reported before 9 a.m. at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Garden Parks Boulevard, west of John Young Parkway and north of the Mall at Millenia.

Investigators said Tommey was an employee at the branch and was shot by Ofori several times as she arrived for her shift.

A search warrant was later served at the suspect’s apartment and Ofori was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

During Wednesday’s news conference, detectives did not indicate if there were any warning signs the led up to the shooting.

Court records show Ofori was arrested in 2016 after an altercation with his wife. He was taken into custody on one count of resisting and officer, but the charge was later dropped.

After the arrest on Tuesday, Ofori is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.