Woman shot, killed outside Navy Federal Credit Union in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning outside an Orlando credit union, and a search is underway for the suspected shooter, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Garden Parks Boulevard, west of John Young Parkway and north of the Mall at Millenia.

Orlando police said the woman, who worked at the credit union, was shot by a man whom she knows. Their relationship has not been disclosed, however.

The man remains on the loose, police said, but his name has not been released.

“Our focus is finding the person responsible. We’re actually concerned about his well-being, also,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said. “We want to make sure we get his side of the story.”

Rolon said the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

“You can tell that she’s trying to get inside (the credit union). Unfortunately, he shoots her,” Rolon said. “You can tell she was surprised by what was happening.”

News 6 reporter Mark Lehman said there were several evidence markers near the entrance to the credit union.

