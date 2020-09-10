LIVE TRACK: Tropical area of concern could be near Florida peninsula on Friday

The tropics continue to bubble and boil this evening.

The National Hurricane Center is watching five different areas in the Atlantic.

The updated tracks for both Tropical Storm Rene and Paulette continue to keep them far away from Florida.

One open wave off the coast of the Carolinas has not developed much and now has been lowered to only a 20% chance of developing in the next few hours before it goes into the Atlantic Coast as a rainmaker Thursday afternoon.

There is also now some attention being paid to an area over the Central Bahamas. This cluster of showers and thunderstorms is drifting to the west and should be over Florida by Friday afternoon. (NHC)

The system has little to no chance of developing before it makes it to Florida.

It will help create, yet another, wet afternoon.

Once it gets past us and into the Gulf on Saturday there is a 20% chance it could organize into a tropical system as it continues west-northwest.

Way across the ocean there is a strong wave set to move off the African coast Thursday that the Hurricane Center is giving a 90% chance of becoming a named storm.

This one looks healthy and will be of great interest until we get a handle on where the models have it heading.

Another wave will be on the heels of this one on Saturday. That wave has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.