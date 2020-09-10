More tropical rain to spill on Central Florida

ORLANDO. Fla. – A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is centered a couple of hundred miles north east of the central Bahamas and is expected to drift west toward, and possibly over, Florida.

Into the weekend, upper-level conditions could become conducive for some development. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a small area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas will continue to move in that direction with only a 10% chance of development over the next couple of days.

The tropical moisture is leading to a wet start in Central Florida, especially along the coasts of Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties.

Rain chances will increase to 70% Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm into the low 90s across Central Florida. The average high on this date in Orlando is 90. The record high is 97, set in 1921.

Like Wednesday, expect some lightning and heavy rain.

Orlando saw a record 4.05 inches of rain, dropping the city’s rain deficit to 0.45 inches for the year. The previous record for rainfall on Sept. 9 in Orlando was 2.73 inches, set in 1964.

Expect rain chances from 60-80% through the weekend.