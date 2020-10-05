Victim identified, 2 arrested in fatal Ocoee shooting

OCOEE, Fla. – A man who died the day after he was shot in Ocoee was identified Monday by police, and a teenager and man were arrested in connection to his death.

According to Ocoee police, 20-year-old Christopher Bell died Friday, a day after he was shot at the Clarke Road Plaza parking lot on Silver Star Road.

Elias Garcia, 17, was arrested Sunday on charges of felony murder and armed robbery by sudden snatching.

Christian Javier Campos, 20, was arrested Friday on charges of accessory after the fact to felony murder; accessory after the fact to robbery by sudden snatching; and tampering with evidence.

Bell’s family shared photos of the 20-year-old showing his love fishing and boating. His family has also started a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. Nearly $4,000 of the $10,000 goal had been met by Monday afternoon, according to the GoFundMe account.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.