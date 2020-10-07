Newlywed Port Orange couple dies in plane crash during honeymoon trip

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A husband and wife from Port Orange both died in a small plane crash in Colorado days after their wedding, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.

Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, traveled from Port Orange to Telluride, Colorado for their ceremony on Thursday then stayed in the area for their honeymoon activities, which they were documenting online for their friends and family to see.

The couple was leaving Colorado to return to Florida in a privately owned Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft Monday when they crashed in the Ingram Basin. The plane left Telluride Airport at about 12:45 p.m. and is believed to have gone down about 15 minutes later.

Sivyllis, a United Airlines pilot and a flight instructor, and Vogelaar, who also worked in the airline industry, were the only two people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation into the crash.