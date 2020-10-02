Man told victim they could ‘go to heaven together’ before shooting her, deputies say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man held a knife to a woman’s throat and told her they could “go to heaven together” before chasing her through the city and shooting her in the shoulder, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Police said the woman and Patrick O’Cain share an apartment together but the woman was in the process of trying to move out to separate herself from the suspect.

On Thursday morning, she was in bed when O’Cain came in and said he wanted to work things out with her, but when she said she didn’t want that, he got upset and held a knife to her throat while telling her they could “go to heaven together,” according to the affidavit.

The woman tried to stay calm as to not agitate O’Cain and eventually she convinced him to let her get dressed and take her dog for a walk but as she was leaving, he noticed she had her purse and got angry again, records show.

Police said the woman got in her car and tried to drive away to safety as O’Cain followed her, chasing her through the area in a Jeep Wrangler.

The woman spent 10 minutes on the phone with 911 during that drive, begging for help.

“I’m kind of scared to stop to be honest, like, he might try to, like, go to my window,” she said.

Police said O’Cain was repeatedly calling the woman as she was on the phone with 911, then as they were on Ridgewood Avenue, he pulled up to her vehicle, began yelling and shot her through the window.

The victim, who was struck in the shoulder, is expected to survive. She repeatedly told officers that she was in fear for her life.

The woman tried to speed off to safety but O’Cain chased her yet again, records show.

“He’s trying to hit my car. Help me, please, he won’t leave me alone," she said in a 911 call.

Near Ridgewood Avenue and Charles Street, O’Cain rear-ended the woman’s vehicle hard enough that she almost lost control, according to the affidavit. Police said O’Cain intentionally rammed the vehicle a second time until she spun out and he crashed as well.

“Help me, he has a gun, he shot me,” the woman screamed at first responders as they arrived at the crash scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment while O’Cain was arrested at the scene.

He’s facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, firing a weapon into a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Help is available for domestic violence survivors for free, 24/7 by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).