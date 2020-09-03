Man awakens to find woman on fire; Port Orange home destroyed in blaze

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A woman was injured early Thursday when a fire broke out at a mobile home in Port Orange, officials said.

The fire was reported on Landis Avenue.

The owner of the home said he woke up and saw the woman’s legs on fire.

The woman, who’s a tenant at the home, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The home is likely a total loss, according to officials.

Port Orange police said the area is an active crime scene, but no other details about the fire or what caused it have been released.