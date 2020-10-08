Wildwood officer accused of misusing police department’s internal computer system

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A Wildwood police officer was arrested Wednesday following allegations that she misused the department’s internal computer system, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

[TRENDING: Newlywed couple killed in plane crash | Ballot for dead wife meant to ‘test system’ | FSU president tests positive for COVID-19]

Agents said the Wildwood Police Department requested an investigation into Christine Reynolds' behavior in May and found that she used another officer’s credentials to access the department’s internal systems and emails, which she then downloaded and disseminated without permission.

Reynolds, 48, is facing a charge of offenses against users of computers.