Orlando police officer arrested on DUI charge

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer was arrested last year on a DUI charge in Lake County after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash, according to an arrest affidavit.

While off duty in late August, Officer John Goodwin, 43, was involved in a crash in Clermont, police said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Goodwin admitted he was at fault in the crash and told authorities he had consumed five beers at the Moose Lodge. Deputies said Goodwin was slurring his words and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Goodwin was taken to a hospital to be checked out and agreed to provide breath samples, the affidavit said. Goodwin had a blood alcohol level of 0.152, nearly two times the legal limit to drive in Florida, officials said.

Goodwin was released from the hospital and taken to the Lake County Jail on a charge of DUI with property damage.

According to authorities, the Orlando Police Department was notified of Goodwin’s arrest the day after the crash, and an internal investigation was launched.

Police said Goodwin, who has been with the agency since April 2005, has been relieved of law enforcement duties with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.