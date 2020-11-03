Video: DUI driver pulled from burning SUV after crashing into street sweeper, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A watch commander and a bystander teamed up to rescue a DUI driver that was pinned under his steering wheel as his SUV caught on fire, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ari Waffle, 28, was driving a silver GMC SUV on Old Kings Road North around 1 a.m. Saturday when he crashed into a street sweeper owned by the city of Palm Coast.

When FCSO Watch Commander Jason Neat arrived on scene, he saw a man and woman trying to pull Waffle out of the burning vehicle but he was trapped in the driver’s seat because the steering wheel was pressing down on his legs and waist, records show.

Video shows Neat and the man pulling Waffle to safety just as another deputy arrived with an extinguisher to put out the flames.

As the fire was still being doused, Waffle asked to return to the SUV in order to get his shoes and was told he couldn’t because it was still on fire and he needed to sit on the curb, according the affidavit.

Deputies said Waffle claimed he was too intoxicated to sit on the curb and they noted that he smelled of alcohol, his eyes were watery and bloodshot and he was having trouble keeping his balance.

Records show Waffle denied driving the SUV, even though he was pinned behind the steering wheel.

“I hit? I wasn’t driving,” Waffle said in the body camera video.

“OK, well we have deputies here that pulled you out of the driver’s seat while the vehicle was crashed, while you were pinned under the steering wheel, OK? It’s not logical that you hit a vehicle in the back seat and crawled up to the front seat,” the deputy replied.

Waffle went on to say “there’s no way” he had been drinking before the crash, according to the footage.

Records show Waffle attempted a few field sobriety exercises before telling deputies that he wouldn’t do any more without an attorney present. When he was asked for a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol content he said, “No, just take me to jail,” the report said.

“Commander Neat, the other deputies and the witness likely saved this man’s life,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Now he is sitting in the Green Roof Inn, hopefully contemplating his decision to drive impaired and putting himself, his passengers, and all of the other people traveling on our roads at risk. They are all lucky to be alive.”

Waffle is facing a charge of DUI with property damage.