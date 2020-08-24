Man arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in Port Orange crash

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A 30-year-old Port Orange man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred earlier this month, police said.

Port Orange police said Monday that Dustin C. Smith was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and DUI.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 1 a.m. on August 8 near the intersection of Nova Road and Madeline Avenue.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Smith was being held on a $102,500 bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 386-506-5838.