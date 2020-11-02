Here’s where you can get free food on Election Day

While you’re watching the polls Tuesday, why not treat yourself to some Election Day discounts and freebies?

Several big-chain restaurants are offering deals while the ballots roll in.

Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more through GrubHub.

McDonald’s is giving away apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through its app. This deal runs through Nov. 9.

[TRENDING: 2020 Voter Guide | What to expect if Trump wins | What to expect if Biden wins]

PF Chang’s is doing a $10-off deal for new Grubhub customers.

At Wendy’s, you can get a free classic chicken sandwich with any purchase.

If you’re a poll worker, Zoe’s Kitchen is offering you a free meal Tuesday with a badge as proof. Shake Shack will give poll workers a free sandwich as well.

DoorDash is offering free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum using the promo code VOTE.

And at Krispy Kreme, you can get a free glazed donut on Election Day along with an “I voted” sticker.

Since Tuesday is also National Sandwich Day, there are more free food deals to be had.

At Boston Market, customers can get one free slider and no purchase is necessary.

Jimmy John’s is offering 50% off any 8-inch sandwich to its rewards members or through Nov. 8 you can buy one 8-inch or 16-inch sandwich and get a second one 50% off with code SAVEON2.

At Jersey Mike’s Subs, order through the app and use code SANDDAY2OFF to get $2 off any regular sub through Nov. 6.

Let us know if we missed any food deals in the comments below.