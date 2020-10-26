It’s back: KFC selling its chicken-scented firelog again

There are probably a few words that come to mind when you think of a crackling fireplace: warm, cozy, relaxing, delicious.

Wait, what?

Well, that’s what Kentucky Fried Chicken wants you to think when you use KFC’s now famous fried chicken-scented 11 herbs and spices firelog.

Yes, it’s a real thing, a log that smells like chicken.

[TRENDING: Vote for Trump or else | Woman on Delta flight punches attendant over mask | Disneyland blasts state’s guidance over closure]

Apparently, it was a big hit as it’s sold out two years in a row.

Who needs chestnuts roasting over an open fire when you’ve got a savory-scented chicken leg log?

You can get your own at select Walmart stores and on walmart.com.