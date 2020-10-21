Brevard deputies investigating emails appearing to influence voters

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Supervisor of Elections in Brevard County alerted deputies a voter intimidation email was sent to people who appear to be registered with the Democratic Party, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the email appears to attempt to have voters switch party affiliation and to vote Republican.

“While the investigation is active and currently ongoing, as your Sheriff I want to personally assure everyone that the Sheriff’s Office, our federal and local law enforcement partners are doing everything possible to identify those responsible,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Sheriff Ivey wanted to remind voters they are safe to head to the polls during the election.

“While these emails appear concerning, the investigation to date has determined the emails originated from outside the continental United States and are not considered a valid threat, but were sent with a morally corrupt agenda,” Ivey said.

Investigators said anyone who has received the email pictured below is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 321-6333-7162.

The Alachua County Sheriff also received a notice of intimidation emails from the county’s supervisor of elections.