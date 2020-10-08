KFC launches new signature dipping sauce

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

KFC is giving customers another way to enjoy their crunchy fried chicken.

The company is launching a new signature dipping sauce aptly named “KFC sauce.”

It will be available nationwide starting Oct. 12.

The chain describes the sauce as quote “tangy and sweet, with a bit of smokiness specifically designed to pair with KFC’s extra crispy tenders.”

KFC says it got feedback from customers in developing the sauce.

The company is promoting the new sauce with what it calls KFCharcuterie board recipes customers can create at home.

Instead of traditional charcuterie items like cold cuts and cheeses, the recipes feature fries, sauces, and chicken.