Here’s how to get Wendy’s new chicken sandwich free -- twice

Wendy’s really wants you to try its new chicken sandwich.

The fast-food chain is offering customers a free classic chicken sandwich with any purchase using the mobile app or at the drive-thru.

The promotion allows for one free sandwich per week, so that means you can get two free sandwiches from now until the end of the deal on Nov. 8.

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

Wendy’s replaced its homestyle chicken sandwich last week with the new classic chicken sandwich.

It features a crispier and juicier fried-chicken filet that is topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun.

Without the promotion, the classic chicken sandwich costs just under $5.