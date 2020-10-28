82ºF

Features

Here’s how to get Wendy’s new chicken sandwich free -- twice

Get one free sandwich a week before deal ends Nov. 8

CNN Newsource

Tags: Food, Food deals, Consumer, Wendy's
Wendy's promotion allows mobile app users to get a free sandwich with an order every week until Nov. 8.
Wendy's promotion allows mobile app users to get a free sandwich with an order every week until Nov. 8. (Wendy's)

Wendy’s really wants you to try its new chicken sandwich.

The fast-food chain is offering customers a free classic chicken sandwich with any purchase using the mobile app or at the drive-thru.

The promotion allows for one free sandwich per week, so that means you can get two free sandwiches from now until the end of the deal on Nov. 8.

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

Wendy’s replaced its homestyle chicken sandwich last week with the new classic chicken sandwich.

It features a crispier and juicier fried-chicken filet that is topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun.

Without the promotion, the classic chicken sandwich costs just under $5.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.