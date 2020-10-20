Florida Blue, Walgreens offers free drive-up flu shots

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Florida Blue and Walgreens are operating free flu shot clinics Wednesday in Winter Park and Winter Haven.

The vaccines are available to anyone age 3 or older no matter their health insurance coverage or lack thereof. Everyone receiving a flu shot at the Florida Blue Center will receive a $10 Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.

To reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, clinics will be a drive-up event outside of participating Florida Blue Centers throughout the state so participants can get their flu shot in a safer setting.

In addition to flu shots, vaccines also will be available for pneumonia, shingles, Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella). These additional vaccinations are covered at no cost by most health insurance plans or can be purchased by those without insurance.

Masks are required and participants are asked to wait in their car for the Walgreens pharmacist to come to them.

Participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment and fill out vaccination forms ahead of time for faster service. Forms also will be available at the event and walk-ups are welcome. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 pm., people without an appointment are encouraged to arrive after 11 a.m. to help avoid large crowds and longer wait times.

Location information can be found below:

Winter Park: 434 N. Orlando Ave., 321-441-2020

Winter Haven: 385 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, 863-291-0140

Additional drive-up clinics will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Nov. 14, Wednesday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday, Dec. 9