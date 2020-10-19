Yes, a big rig with police lights is pulling over drivers in Florida. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve said he was inundated with messages this week about a viral photo of a big rig with police lights, and whether it was real.

“This is so real that the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles actually posted about it early last week,” he said. “There are several divisions of the Florida Highway Patrol. One of those divisions is the commercial motor vehicle enforcement troopers, aka CVE.”

Trooper Steve explained that CVE troopers dedicate their enforcement efforts on commercial motor vehicles.

“It takes a specialized trooper to enforce certain laws that normal law enforcement officers cannot,” he said. “This semi-truck is just one of the tools they have to enforce aggressive driving and noncompliance on our highways.”

The big rig has Florida Highway Patrol markings and red and blue lights throughout the vehicle.

“Most people pay no mind because this type of vehicle is the last thing someone is thinking about,” Trooper Steve said. “But I am here to tell you that this vehicle is very real, it is considered a law enforcement vehicle and it is used throughout the state.”

He finished by saying, “Always be aware of your driving habits.”

