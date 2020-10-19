Tired of Facebook election reminders? Here’s how to turn them off

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

It’s election season and Facebook has done a thorough job of reminding users when important deadlines are approaching.

The social media site has been so thorough with the reminders about voter registration and casting ballots, some people seem to have had enough.

For those who have been registered to vote for years, they might wonder why the company that seems to know everything about their life doesn’t already know that they don’t need a registration reminder. There are even memes circulating about this very topic.

Now that the voter registration deadline has passed, Facebook has moved on to voting reminders.

Well, guess what? If you’re sick of the reminders, it’s your lucky day. You can turn this function off.

Here’s how:

Look for the “See More” option in your Facebook menu. On desktop, it’s on the left-hand side. On mobile, it’s in the bottom right corner.

Scroll down and find the “Town Hall” options.

Look for the “Voting Reminders” box and switch it from on to off. On mobile, this box is under the settings tab at the top.

From there, you should be good to go. And if you’ve been annoyed by this for weeks, you’re welcome.