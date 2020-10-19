‘Not a hack:’ Orange County elections website goes down on first day of early voting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County’s elections website is not available Monday morning, the first day of early voting, due to a technical issue.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections website, ocfelections.com, is unavailable but can be accessed by using https://34.232.90.38/, according to Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience of our web site being unavailable (Monday) morning. We have encountered a technical issue with our DNS server (that) translates the IP address to the domain name,” officials said in a statement. "Our site has not been hacked and there has not been any security breach, this is a technical issue (that) we are working to resolve.

Upon entering the IP address https://34.232.90.38/, users will need to click “advanced” or “more information” and then “go to the web page." There will be a warning because of the issue with the DNS server, but the site is secure and safe, officials said.