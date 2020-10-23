Here’s how to get a free mask that smells like fried chicken

First, there was a face mask that looked and smelled like bacon.

Now, the new custom mask from Jack in the Box can not only help protect you from the coronavirus pandemic, it has the benefit of smelling like fried chicken.

It’s also a promotion for the fast-food burger chain’s new chicken sandwich.

Or perhaps it is better to refer to the new offering as an un-chicken sandwich since it is plant-based.

FREE Chicken Scented Face Mask Check out my new FREE Chicken Scented Face Mask available for you to get one on 10/23/20 @ 10am PST at https://jbox.cc/ChickenScentedMask It’s chicken-y, like my new plant-based Unchicken Sandwich™ available in only Reno, NV, and Monterey, CA! *Please note: there is a limited quantity of face masks available so mark your calendars now! #ChickenScentedFaceMask Posted by Jack in the Box on Monday, October 19, 2020

The mask is decorated with the new sandwich, smiley faces, and the Jack in the Box logo.

The free face covering will be available on the chain’s website at no cost starting Friday at 1 p.m. ET while supplies last.

