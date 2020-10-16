‘Pork-scented technology:’ Hormel foods giving away bacon-scented masks

It may be pumpkin spice season, but one food company wants to tease your olfactory system with another favorite: bacon.

Who doesn’t love the smell of sizzling bacon?

Now you can enjoy it all day while protecting yourself from germs with a new mask made by Hormel.

The company calls it “Black Label Breathable Bacon.”

According to Hormel, the limited-edition mask uses the “latest in pork-scented technology,” whatever that is.

It also appears to have a classy look that may be able to disguise the fact that you’re huffing pork belly fumes.

You can try to score a free mask by registering at breathablebacon.com. You have until Oct. 28.

Just don’t take breathable bacon to the grocery store unless you don’t mind coming home with several packs of the breakfast meat.

It’s not known if the masks will be sold for people who don’t win a free one.

At least if you don’t win, Hormel will still donate one meal to Feeding America for every request, up to 10,000.