Hundreds of families struggling during pandemic receive free meals in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. – Hundreds of families received free meals Saturday during a food distribution event in Ocoee.

Steven McCraney with McCraney Property Company hosted the event at his new industrial park, Distribution 429.

“I think the pandemic has been a big game changer for our country and this is a little way we can give back to our community,” McCraney said.

[TRENDING: White House report shows recent COVID-19 spike in Central Florida| CBS ’48 Hours' investigates Jennifer Kesse’s disappearance | Universal Orlando parks reach limited capacity]

McCraney said since he’s new to the neighborhood he wanted to do his part to help his community. His company partnered with the nonprofit, Farm Share, to hold a free food giveaway event.

McCraney said they could help 600 families who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Cars lined up hours before volunteers started handing out meals. Each car pulled up with their trunks open and empty. Families left with bags and boxes filled with food.

Ocoee City Commissioner Richard Firstner said he knows this will help many families get by.

“A lot of people can’t get out of the house and go shopping. A lot of people have lost their jobs or been laid off and money is tight for them,” Firstner said.

Families told News 6 they are grateful for the generosity.

McCraney said this is the least he could do for his new neighbors.

“We’re always a believer of what goes around comes around and it’s helpful if we can help bring it around in a positive manner,” McCraney said.