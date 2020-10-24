Universal Orlando parks reach limited capacity early Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s largest theme parks reached capacity by late Saturday morning marking one of the few times that’s happened since the parks reopened after closing in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal officials said both Universal Studios reached capacity as of 11:10 a.m. and Islands of Adventure was at capacity by 9:45 a.m. Both parks opened at 8 a.m.

Hours before reaching capacity Universal Orlando tweeted they were “expecting a busy day today.”

Park officials said they could re-open Universal Studios to more guests later in the day but park goers were asked to call the capacity hotline at 407-817-8317 for the latest information.

CityWalk and Volcano Bay remain open.

All theme parks are still operating on limited capacity due to the virus but have not disclosed exactly how many guests can be inside the parks at one time.

Universal has extended operating hours till 10 p.m. on the weekends of Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31- Nov. 1.

According to an email sent to annual passholders, Universal advised passholders to consider visiting during the week when attendance is lighter.

In late September all three Universal Orlando parks hit limited capacity as the theme park giant unveiled its Halloween season experience testing for the weekend.

News 6 recently reported that Universal Orlando said on its website Monday that it will allow a limited number of people into two of its haunted houses for two days only.

Both Disney parks and Universal also hit limited capacity during Labor Day weekend.