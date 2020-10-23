Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration nighttime show scheduled to return

ORLANDO, Fla – Months following the reopening of its theme parks, Universal Orlando appears to be bringing back its popular nighttime show, Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration. The show has appeared on the theme park’s show times schedule for Oct. 24 at 9:45 p.m.

The lagoon show has been on hiatus since the theme parks closed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show opened in 2018 as a celebration of characters from Universal attractions and films. Guests will see pyrotechnics, panoramic water screens, lasers, projection mapping and over 120 dancing fountains.

During the day, guests have been able to see the lagoon come to life in a similar way with music and dancing fountains. When the show opened, guests could see the show in a dedicated viewing area alongside the lagoon.

According to the park hour schedule, Universal has increased operating hours till 10:00 p.m. on the weekends of Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31- Nov. 1.

Universal Orlando is currently offering fall and Halloween activities through Nov. 1, which include two haunted houses, scavenger hunts and a Halloween Horror Nights tribute store. It’s unclear if Universal Orlando will add additional showtimes for the show after this weekend.

Florida residents can take part in a special ticket offer which includes buying a day, and visiting every day thru Dec. 24 for free, without blockout dates.