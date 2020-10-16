Snowy slopes and igloos: Florida’s Snowcat Ridge begins pre-season ticket sale

DADE CITY, Fla – Its hard to believe but Florida will soon have a winter wonderland for families and tourists to enjoy come this November.

Tickets are now on sale to the Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park (WKMG-TV)

The attraction located in Dade City, which is about 35 miles north of Tampa, will feature a 60-feet tall snowy slope and a 10,000 square foot arctic igloo snow-dome where families can build snowmen and castles. The igloo will feature a smaller “bunny slope” for children.

Arctic Igloo, guests can build snowmen or snow castles out of real snow. (WKMG-TV)

Officials said the park will feature magical music and a light show on the slopes nightly which can be seen from the Holiday Market at the park’s Alpine Village. According to the company website, The Alpine Village will have a variety of food vendors offering hot and cold beverages, beer, wine and food.

Alpine Village, which features its own Holiday Market (WKMG-TV)

Tickets for Snowcat Ridge start at $24.95. Guests can use the limited-time discount code SNOW10 to save 10% off regularly priced general admission ticket.

The new park will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 20.

