Snowy slopes and igloos: Florida’s Snowcat Ridge begins pre-season ticket sale

New attraction set to open Nov. 20

Landon McReynolds, Producer

DADE CITY, Fla – Its hard to believe but Florida will soon have a winter wonderland for families and tourists to enjoy come this November.

Tickets are now on sale to the Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park.

The attraction located in Dade City, which is about 35 miles north of Tampa, will feature a 60-feet tall snowy slope and a 10,000 square foot arctic igloo snow-dome where families can build snowmen and castles. The igloo will feature a smaller “bunny slope” for children.

Officials said the park will feature magical music and a light show on the slopes nightly which can be seen from the Holiday Market at the park’s Alpine Village. According to the company website, The Alpine Village will have a variety of food vendors offering hot and cold beverages, beer, wine and food.

Tickets for Snowcat Ridge start at $24.95. Guests can use the limited-time discount code SNOW10 to save 10% off regularly priced general admission ticket.

The new park will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 20.

