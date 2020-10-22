Disney’s new ‘Wishes Come True Blue’ collection benefiting Make-A-Wish foundation

ORLANDO, Fla – Disney parks unveiled Thursday the first-ever color clothing collection that will benefit and expand its efforts to help the non-profit group Make-A-Wish.

Leaders said the “Wishes Come True Blue” color collection was inspired by the Make-A-Wish foundation and will celebrate the more than 40 year partnership between Disney and the non-profit. Every purchase from now until World Wish Day 2021, April 29, Disney will donate 25 percent of the purchase price to Make-A-Wish.

Wishes Come True Blue Color Collection (Disney Parks Blog)

The foundation has been granting wishes to children with critical illnesses in nearly 50 countries.

Disney recently said it has helped grant more than 140,000 wishes with 8,000 of those wishes happening at Walt Disney World. Last week, Disney officials announced the pre-order sale of a new Walt Disney World 50th anniversary license plates for Florida residents that will also benefit the organization.

Wishes Come True Blue Color Collection (Disney Parks Blog)

The stunning blue collection features hats, spirit jerseys, croc shoes, mini backpacks, dog jerseys, pins and an all-new cloth face mask and adjustable children’s Mickey Mouse ear headband. Disney said on its blog that in honor of the release, the company is donating 10,000 cloth face masks to Make-A-Wish.

Disney is launching different styles of the collection for its parks in Disneyland, Hong Kong, Paris and Hawaii’s Aulani Resort & Spa.

Wishes Come True Blue Color Disneyland Collection (Disney Parks Blog)

The collection is available now in select Disney parks and at shopDisney.com.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Make-A-Wish foundation.