Date set for 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said Wednesday that the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will begin on Jan. 8.

The two-month long event will feature culinary creations at 15 food studios around the theme park, collaborative art projects, musical performances by Mariachi Cobre and the JAMMitors and a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt.

[TRENDING: Vote for Trump or else | Woman on Delta flight punches attendant over mask | Disneyland blasts state’s guidance over closure]

The festival will also have exclusive merchandise and diverse pieces of artwork that people can look at and purchase. Disney officials called the festival a global celebration of the visual, culinary and performing arts.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Disney Parks Blog)

The festival is included with regular Epcot admission.

Disney said on its blog that it plans to release more details about the festival in the coming weeks.

The festival will end on Feb. 22.