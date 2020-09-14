Universal Orlando brings Halloween Horror Nights back to life with two daytime haunted houses

ORLANDO, Fla – Months after Universal Orlando announced the cancellation of Halloween Horror Nights, the theme park said on its website Monday that it will allow a limited number of people into two of its haunted houses for two days only.

The houses will be “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives,” and “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.”

Here is how Universal described both houses on its website.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives: “We belong dead.” The last words of Frankenstein’s monster on that fateful night when his Bride rejected him. But his end was her beginning. Now the Bride is stepping out of the shadows to bring him back. And there’s nothing she won’t do as she sharpens her brilliance by experimenting on unsuspecting victims. The mate will have her monster. And the monster his mate.

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy: The innocent traditions of the tooth fairy hide a darker ritual. All children must give up their baby teeth to the goblinesque tooth fairies or pay a gruesome price. Step into an old manor that has been overrun by yellow-clawed fiends who extract teeth by force. It’s an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.

*Haunted houses may be too intense for young children and are not recommended for children under the age of 13.

The virtual line will be available for the haunted houses, meaning guests can use the official Universal Orlando app to choose a return time to experience the houses during the park’s regular daytime hours.

Universal premier passholders will get the opportunity to experience the houses first with a preview on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The houses will be open to the rest of the public Saturday and Sunday.

Registration for passholders begins at noon on Wednesday.

Halloween costumes are encouraged for the sinister weekend of fun.

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, guests 12 years and younger will be able to trick-or-treat around the park’s retail stores.

The anticipation of Monday’s announcement has been bubbling among Horror Nights fans online for weeks now.

Speculation began to grow last week when theme park hours suddenly increased to 8 p.m. on Sept. 19. Following the schedule change, metal framework popped up in two places that typically would be entrances to Halloween Horror Nights houses.

Metal framework shows up at Universal Studios (WKMG-TV)

Universal’s team took to social media to join in on the conversation and poke fun at the building curiosity among fans.

PICTURED: The world's most anticipated churro stand. pic.twitter.com/0cEUet6uUi — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 14, 2020

The torture was put to rest not long after on Universal’s Halloween horror nights twitter page.

Until now, the only way horror fans could live their nightmares again was through the Halloween Horror Nights tribute store at Universal Studios.

The retro themed location gives guests the opportunity to purchase limited-time merchandise, taste heart-pounding treats and take in some bone-chilling immersive rooms. During the past few weeks, Universal has slowly rolled out new merchandise, including themed face coverings, throwback hoodies, T-shirts and specialty vinyl records.

An artist signing series has also rolled out for fans to get merchandise signed, on select days, by the teams that created them.

Jack the Clown inside the Halloween Horror Nights tribute store (WKMG-TV)

Universal began its tribute store in the 25th year of Halloween Horror Nights, and each year, leaders said they have tried to top the overall experience.

For fans this year, the tribute store is not just a place to shop but a Halloween experience that many are yearning for during the ongoing pandemic.

Universal officials recently talked about the making of the tribute store on its blog.

“You’re at a theme park and we’re going to give guests something they don’t expect,” said Rob Cametti, director of visual merchandising at Universal Orlando. “They come through this door and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ No exaggeration here, we’ve had people come in and get teary-eyed.”

Last month, Universal leaders expanded the store to include a special tribute to Tim Burton’s popular ’80s character, Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice inside the Halloween Horror Nights tribute store (WKMG-TV)

“We’re all HHN fans and if we get excited about it, we think fans will get excited about it, too,” Cametti said.

This year would have marked Halloween Horror Night’s 30th anniversary.

Halloween Horror Nights typically lasts more than a month starting in September, but the event is planned more than a year in advance.

