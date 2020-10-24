SpaceX launch fitting kick off for UCF Knights Space Game

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Can a little rocket fuel help propel the University of Central Florida Knights football team to a win for the annual Space Game? It couldn’t hurt.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket could be seen soaring over the UCF Bounce House stadium late Saturday morning just hours before the Knights host Tulane University for its Space Game.

But Saturday’s game isn’t just any. With UCF’s strong ties to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and as a leader in planetary and space sciences the university dedicates its homecoming game every year to the subject with all the fanfare space deserves.

Knights have specially-designed uniforms that are truly out of this world and players will be sporting some cleats worthy of walking on the moon.

A rocket launch is the cherry on top of a special game day. In case you missed the launch, watch it here. SpaceX was launching another round of Starlink satellites designed to provide internet down on Earth, even to remote areas.

The Knights have lost its last two games, however, the Knights have defeated Tulane every time the game is in Orlando.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m.