SpaceX launch to send more Starlink satellites into space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weather permitting, SpaceX on Thursday will attempt to launch more satellites into orbit, part of the company’s Starlink mission to provide internet service from space.

Launch of a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 12:14 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The launch has an instantaneous window, meaning SpaceX won’t have a longer timeframe to wait out possible weather violations. As of Thursday morning, weather conditions were 50% “go" for liftoff.

SpaceX officials said the goal of Starlink is to help people who have not connected to the web to have access to these services. SpaceX usually sends up 60 satellites per launch.

This past Sunday marked the 14th round of Starlink satellites being sent into the low-Earth orbit.

