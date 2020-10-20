McKenzie Milton takes snaps with UCF scout team, according to report

ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton is playing with the scout team, according to a report from ESPN.

This is a big step for Milton as he continues to recover from the leg injury he sustained in 2018.

[TRENDING: How to turn off Facebook election reminders | Big rig with police lights pulling over drivers | Voter Guide 2020]

Milton told ESPN he has experienced no problems since his last surgery.

The UCF quarterback also told ESPN he can make throws on the move.

[RELATED: Faith plays pivotal role in McKenzie Milton’s recovery]

Back in August, Milton told ESPN his surgeon in Minneapolis said he would be able to play football again.

He will have one more year of eligibility after this season, according to the ESPN report.

Milton last played in 2018, in a game against South Florida, he was carted off the field with a dislocated right knee.

He went from almost losing his right leg to hitting the leg press machine six weeks later.

The video of his workout on his Instagram page was viewed more than 126,000 times.