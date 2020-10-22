UCF moves spring break to April followed by remote learning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is preparing for the spring semester as more cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Florida and around the U.S.

To help curve the spread of COVID-19 school officials will be moving spring break back a month.

“To help limit the spread of COVID-19, we will be rescheduling spring break from March to April 11 to 18,” Ehasz said. “We also will move to entirely remote instruction following that week, with residence halls and campus offices remaining open, similar to what we are doing this fall after Thanksgiving.”

The school is also working to offer more face-to-face classes.

“We know the on-campus experience and connection with others is important for your success, and in addition to more face-to-face classes, we will be working with student leaders, registered student organizations, and university staff on how we can offer more in-person activities in the spring,” Vice President Maribeth Ehasz said.

Students will be able to start registering for spring classes on Monday, Nov. 2, as scheduled.

School officials will continue to require face coverings and physical distancing while on campus.

“So far this fall we have had no spread of the virus traced to our classrooms due to the hard work you all are doing when attending class, and we will not be increasing the density of seating inside our classrooms,” Ehasz added.

The school said it is ready to pivot to more remote learning if necessary.