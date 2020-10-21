82ºF

UCF vs. Tulane: How to watch, stream, listen

UCF is 2-2 on the season

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida will host Tulane at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN2

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Eric Wood

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 19.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 72.5

UCF is off to a disappointing start this season with a 2-2 record and 1-2 record in the American Athletic Conference.

The Knights have lost its last two games, on Oct. 3 Tulsa defeated UCF 34-26, and last week Memphis defeated Central Florida 50-49.

Tulane is 2-3 on the year and the Green Wave has not won a game in the conference this year.

UCF is leading the overall series 7-2. The Knights have defeated Tulane every time the game is in Orlando.

Stats leaders for UCF:

  • Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 1,756 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions
  • Otis Anderson has rushed for 264 yards and two touchdowns
  • Marlon Williams has caught 45 passes for 579 yards and three touchdowns

Stats leaders for Tulane:

  • Michael Pratt has thrown for 475 yards for four touchdowns and one interception
  • Stephon Huderson has rushed for 309 yards and two touchdowns
  • Duece Watts has caught 7 passes for 144 yards

In other UCF football news, quarterback McKenzie Milton is taking snaps with the scout team, this is according to a report from ESPN.

