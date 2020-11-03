UPDATES: President Trump, Joe Biden fight for Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here’s the latest on the 2020 general election.
8:10 a.m.
Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon tweeted a message about Election Day, saying his agency will ensure the safety of everyone voting in The City Beautiful.
“The city of Orlando has shown that we can work together during significant times and I encourage everyone in our community to practice civility and unity no matter the outcome of this election.”
Message from @OrlandoPDChief regarding #ElectionDay.
8 a.m.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tweeted a reminder to Floridians that polls are open across the entire state.
“Make sure you get out and vote!” Scott said.
Polls are open in Florida!
7 a.m.
Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have campaigned heavily in Florida, each hoping to win the prized battleground state’s 29 electoral votes. Millions have already voted by mail and in person before Tuesday’s election, setting records for early voting.
Besides the presidential race, 27 congressional seats are at stake in Florida. Neither of the state’s two senate seats are up for election this year.
Florida residents will also get to vote on six state constitutional amendments, including an increase on minimum wage.
ELECTION 2020: The day is finally here! Election workers have been busy getting things ready at each precinct for the final day of voting. It comes after more than 60% of registered voters have already cast their ballots. Polls open at 7am.
ELECTION DAY: President Trump & Joe Biden have focused their final campaign stops in key battleground states.

Trump supporters are set to hold their own rallies today.

Biden will be in Pennsylvania again today.
Trump supporters are set to hold their own rallies today.
Biden will be in Pennsylvania again today.
Live report at 6 a.m.