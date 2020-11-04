Amendment 6 passes: Floridians approve transfer of veteran benefits to surviving spouses

Florida’s proposed Amendment 6, which aims to ensure beneficiaries of veterans with combat-related disabilities continue to receive Homestead tax benefits after the death of the veteran, has passed.

More 8.8 million or 90% of Florida voters voted “yes” for Amendment 6.

There were two amendments on the Florida 2020 general election ballot that addressed Homestead property tax benefits, Amendment 6 was one of those but was specifically for spouses of deceased veterans.

Amendment 6 ensures the beneficiaries of veterans with combat-related disabilities would continue to receive Homestead tax benefits after the death of the veteran.

Here’s the ballot summary:

“Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combat-related disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.”

Here’s how people should have voted on the measure, depending on whether they supported or opposeed it, according to Ballotpedia.

A “yes” vote supports allowing a Homestead property tax discount to be transferred to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran.

A “no” vote opposes allowing a Homestead property tax discount to be transferred to the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran.

Amendment 6 was one of six amendments Florida voters had on their ballot in the general election, and the language included with the other ballot measures may be just as difficult for voters to interpret, which is why they were encouraged to brush up on the ballot measures before heading to the polls.

